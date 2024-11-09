Photo: Jennifer Aniston mourning Matthew Perry 'all over again:' Source

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly getting nostalgic about her time with close pal Matthew Perry as holidays approach.

The latest report of In Touch established that the Friends veteran is crying silently as she is missing her beloved friend, Matthew Perry, who left the world mourning last October after drowning in his jacuzzi.

As per the outlet’s source, “Jen’s always cherished the holidays.”

Reportedly, Homecoming and Christmas holidays are “special time for her,” noting, “they’re also a time when she tends to get extra sentimental.”

Over the course of their friendship spanning to almost three decades, “connecting with Matthew was always a part of her holiday tradition,” the spy claimed.

The insider mentioned, “They didn’t advertise it, but he’d come by quietly, or she’d go see him.”

During times, when they couldn’t get together due to personal or professional commitments, “they’d usually get on the phone and have a good long catch up,” the source continued.

“In some ways, it’s almost like she’s mourning him all over again,” the insider remarked in conclusion.