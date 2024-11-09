Lady Gaga's dad makes shock admission about relationship with daughter

November 09, 2024
Lady Gaga and her dad Joe Germanotta have disagreements over politics as the latter reveals his political leanings have made the father-daughter relationship “dicey.”
During an interview with Fox Business’ Cavuto: Coast to Coast, he reflects on his equation with his rockstar daughter in light of families who don’t see eye-to-eye about politics.
“[We’ll] get past it,” the restaurant owner expresses hope after Donald Trump won a stunning victory in the 2024 U.S. election.
“People need to understand that even though I’m a Republican and I have Republican conservative attitudes, that doesn’t mean I don’t support the LGBTQ community, or drag as a form of artistry,” the Grammy winner’s father says.
Joe has previously endorsed Donald for the presidency, setting a different path to walk on politically than her daughter, who is a Democratic supporter.
Earlier, Lady performed at Kamala’s campaign while delivering a passionate speech.
“For more of this country’s life, women didn’t have a voice. Yet we raised children, we held our families together, we supported men as they made the decisions,” she added. “But tomorrow, women will be part of making this decision.”