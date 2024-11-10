Renowned producer of 'Bakra Qistoon Pe' passes away in Dallas

An undated image of renowned stage drama producer Syed Furqan Haider Rizvi (late). — Reporter

DALLAS: Renowned stage drama producer Syed Furqan Haider Rizvi, who produced some of the most popular stage dramas in Pakistan, including blockbuster 'Bakra Qistoon Pe', has passed away in Dallas, Texas, United States.

The news about the death of the seasoned producer, who held a distinguished position in the field of stage dramas in both Pakistan and the US, was announced by his family and close friends.

Rizvi was suffering from a kidney disease.

The late producer was instrumental in introducing legendary performers such as Moin Akhtar and Umer Sharif to the stage in Pakistan, taking commercial theatre to new heights.

His productions, which also included 'Maseebat Dar Maseebat' and 'Bachao Moin Akhtar', garnered international acclaim for Pakistani stage dramas.

During his illustrious career, Rizvi produced more than 250 stage dramas, focusing on delivering social messages and addressing current affairs.

Despite facing health issues, he recently produced a stage play in Dallas titled 'Dulha Online', inviting several artistes from Pakistan to perform.

His funeral prayer will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at the Momineen Centre in Dallas, followed by burial at the Denton Muslim Cemetery.