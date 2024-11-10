Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued strong warning after joint appearance

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have received a strong warning following their joint appearance in months.

The warning has come from royal expert Bronte Coy, according to OK! Magazine.

The OK! reported, “I think they should be worried about Trump's unpredictability," royal reporter Bronte Coy told an outlet.

"He can say one thing and doesn't do it or he ends up doing something completely different."

The royal expert added, “When Trump gets into the White House he may have an entirely different view on the visa row than what he said before."

Bronte Coy went on saying, "We know what Meghan's political views are like and she won't be happy Trump has won. At some point of his presidency, he will be asked about it and we just don't know what that will be."

"The big issue is that we don't know the status of Harry's visa," Coy said and added "However, it's something that is not going to go away and that makes things difficult for both Harry and Meghan."

Earlier, the California-based royal couple made their first joint appearance in over three months, as they shared a new video message on Thursday evening.