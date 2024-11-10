Prince Harry sparks fears because of a lack of unity with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of unity has just sparked massive conversations about the future of their brand.

PR expert and founder of Atticism, Renae Smith, made these statements public.

According to GB News the PR expert got rather candid and admitted that the couple’s solo strategies “could work in their favour over the long term.”

However, Ms Smith did make clear that, “I think their decision to pursue individual brands could indeed work in their favour over the long term, although it’s bound to spark a fair amount of public speculation in the short term.”

“From a PR perspective, this shift might allow each of them to create distinct brands that better reflect their different priorities and resonate more coherently with their individual audiences,” she also said. 5

“The Sussex brand has certainly faced challenges in maintaining both momentum and a cohesive identity,” and “a big part of this difficulty likely stems from their differing interests, which don't naturally mesh into one unified Sussex narrative.”

“With the Sussex brand likely not having reached the impact they'd envisioned, this step toward individual brands may reflect a natural evolution.”

“In some ways, that broader brand may even have become a burden, diluting the clarity and focus they both might need to connect more authentically with the public.”

All in all, Ms Smith feels that, “By going solo, they can build brands that feel genuinely reflective of their own values, without the need to constantly align with each other's interests.”

Before concluding she also added, “Public perception will be a critical factor in this shift, and I anticipate they'll both face a lot of scrutiny in the near term. However, this approach could also offer them the pivot they need to build long-term, sustainable brands with real impact, brands that are more precise and authentic, which today's audiences tend to respond to.”