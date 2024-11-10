 
Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater debuts 'Wicked' premiere without girlfriend

Ethan Slater’ appearance comes after he addresses his romance with Ariana Grande

Web Desk
November 10, 2024

Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater was spotted attending the premiere of Wicked film starring him and his girlfriend without her.

The 32-actor made a solo appearance at the star-studded carpet at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on Saturday, as reported by MailOnline.

Slater was donned a "deep green jacket” which he teamed with black slacks and a matching bowtie.

For the unversed, Grande’s boyfriend, who started dating her in July 2023 while filming Wicked, plays the role as the hopelessly lovestruck Boq in the film, which is slated to release on November 22, 2024.

His appearance comes few days after the actor broke his silence about dating the actress in an interview with GQ.

During the interview, Slater admitted there were a lot of “big changes” going on in both his and Grande's private lives and the speculation was “really hard”.

According to the Broadway alum, it was a really super big year.

The couple's romance, as per Instyle, began after the actress separated from her husband, Dalton Gomez, and the American separated from his wife, Lilly Jay.

