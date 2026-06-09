When did Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater break up?

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have split after nearly three years together, with sources confirming to multiple outlets that the Wicked co-stars have been quietly broken up for several months.

The news broke on 8 June, with multiple outlets reporting the separation.

"It's amicable, they gave lots of time and careful consideration and decided to go their separate ways," a source told PEOPLE.

"They are still friends and very supportive of one another. They have been quietly broken up for several months."

TMZ's sources echoed the same sentiment, describing the split as carefully considered and the pair as remaining genuinely supportive of one another, a detail underlined by Slater liking Grande's recent tour photos on Instagram.

The timing places the break-up some months before Grande kicked off her Eternal Sunshine tour on 6 June in Oakland, California, where Slater was notably absent.

Sources close to Grande told PEOPLE she is "doing great" and focused on her concerts and the upcoming release of her album Petal on 31 July.

TMZ also confirmed that the new album was not inspired by the split and is not about their relationship.

Grande, 32, and Slater, 34, met on the set of Wicked in 2022, with their romance becoming public in July 2023.

Despite keeping their romance largely private throughout, deliberately avoiding posing as a couple during the Wicked: For Good press tour and rarely speaking about each other publicly, the pair did share occasional glimpses of their bond.

By all accounts, the warmth between them has survived the romantic ending, which, given everything they navigated together, is perhaps the most telling detail of all.