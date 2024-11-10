Gordon Ramsay surprises fans with lookalike son on first birthday

Gordon Ramsay’s youngest child just turned one.

The Master Chef star, 58, paid a sweet birthday tribute to his little one, Jesse James, in a Sunday post on Instagram.

The two-slide post showed Jesse smiling in a onesie as someone held him up in the first snap while the second photo showed the chef and restauranteur as a young child, with bangs in a similar shade to his youngest child's hair.

"Happy 1st Birthday Jesse James Ramsay love you so much Dad @jessejamesramsay," the father of six wrote in the caption of the post, adding a nod to the lookalike photos, "like father like son."

The chef also dropped some more photos of the little boy in a joint post with his wife, Tana Ramsay, showing the family in the bath and at the beach.

"Happy 1st Birthday Jesse! You are simply fabulous, determined, crazy and gorgeous. 1 year of you already, we are so blessed x @gordongram," he captioned the post.

Jesse’s birthday fell on the same day as his older sister Matilda 'Tilly' Ramsay as well as Gordon himself—marking August 8 as a big day for the family.

The Hell's Kitchen star also dedicated a post to his daughter, who turned 23 on Friday.

"Happy Birthday to this gorgeous lady @tillyramsay sharing our birthday together is an absolute joy," he wrote in the post, adding, "love you so much Dad."

Tilly also began culinary school in September. She announced the news on Instagram as her father took her shopping for her first chef whites.

“I am so excited for this next chapter and dad and I had the most exciting day getting all my uniform and equipment," she wrote in the Instagram Stories post.

Gordon and Tana share six children together besides Jesse and Tilly, including daughter Megan, 26, daughter Holly Anna, 24, son Jack Scott, 24 and son Oscar James, 5.