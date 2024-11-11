 
Geo News

Channing Tatum shares glimpse of rare outing with daughter Everly

The actor shares his 11-year-old daughter with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan

By
Web Desk
|

November 11, 2024

Channing Tatum shares glimpse of rare outing with daughter Everly
Channing Tatum shares glimpse of rare outing with daughter Everly

Channing Tatum spends quality time with daughter Everly in a rare outing.

The 44-year-old actor took to his official Instagram Stories and posted photos with his 11-year-old daughter.

In the photos, the father-daughter duo can be seen sharing a sweet moment at a toy store.

The first slide featured Tatum's selfie who was donning a blue t-shirt with big yellow sunglasses as he carried a giant gray teddy bear on his shoulders

"Just saying hi on this Saturday and sending some love," the Gambit star wrote on the photo.

Channing Tatum shares glimpse of rare outing with daughter Everly
Channing Tatum shares glimpse of rare outing with daughter Everly

The next post showed the pre-teen lying on a colorful rug on the floor with a big brown bear over her.

"What do you do when you have a whole toy store from the 2000(s) to yourself?" the proud father captioned the snap. "You go and find the biggest teddy bear and have a cuddle."

It is pertinent to mention that Tatum shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Back in September, Tatum posted about his daughter's win at a dancing competition with a series of photos.

"There is absolutely no words for how proud i am of this lil girl!!! Im freaking out maaaaannn!!!!" Tatum captioned the older post. 

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater share cute moment at 'Wicked' premiere
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater share cute moment at 'Wicked' premiere
Taylor Swift and parents support Travis Kelce during Chiefs-Broncos game
Taylor Swift and parents support Travis Kelce during Chiefs-Broncos game
James Van Der Beek moves by overwhelming support amid cancer news
James Van Der Beek moves by overwhelming support amid cancer news
Marvel producer keeps the door open for 'Loki' s3
Marvel producer keeps the door open for 'Loki' s3
King Charles, Kate Middleton bond over common 'enemy'
King Charles, Kate Middleton bond over common 'enemy'
Prince Harry slammed for fueling Royal family feud amid Kate, Charles cancer crisis
Prince Harry slammed for fueling Royal family feud amid Kate, Charles cancer crisis
Brad Pitt takes lead to call A-listed divas: Report
Brad Pitt takes lead to call A-listed divas: Report
Kim Kardashian to help Menendez Brothers in Hollywood: Report
Kim Kardashian to help Menendez Brothers in Hollywood: Report