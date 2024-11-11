Channing Tatum shares glimpse of rare outing with daughter Everly

Channing Tatum spends quality time with daughter Everly in a rare outing.

The 44-year-old actor took to his official Instagram Stories and posted photos with his 11-year-old daughter.

In the photos, the father-daughter duo can be seen sharing a sweet moment at a toy store.

The first slide featured Tatum's selfie who was donning a blue t-shirt with big yellow sunglasses as he carried a giant gray teddy bear on his shoulders

"Just saying hi on this Saturday and sending some love," the Gambit star wrote on the photo.

The next post showed the pre-teen lying on a colorful rug on the floor with a big brown bear over her.

"What do you do when you have a whole toy store from the 2000(s) to yourself?" the proud father captioned the snap. "You go and find the biggest teddy bear and have a cuddle."

It is pertinent to mention that Tatum shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Back in September, Tatum posted about his daughter's win at a dancing competition with a series of photos.

"There is absolutely no words for how proud i am of this lil girl!!! Im freaking out maaaaannn!!!!" Tatum captioned the older post.