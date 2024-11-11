Prince Harry slammed for fueling Royal family feud amid Kate, Charles cancer crisis

Prince Harry received scathing criticism for not being there for his brother Prince William amid his wife, Kate Middleton, and their father, King Charles’ health scares.



Speaking on GB News, royal biographer Angela Levin criticised Harry, stating he should be "ashamed" for maintaining his distance from the Royal family at the time of need.

Levin also highlight the Duke of Sussex’s decision to re-release his explosive memoir Spare in paperback, fueling his feud with Prince William.

"William has had all of this, two loving family members with cancer, and I think that Harry should be, as his brother, ashamed of himself,” she said.

The expert added, "He should be ashamed of himself by keeping on being rude and trying to make William's life very difficult and criticising him."

She continued: "When you have somebody who's dealing with that sort of responsibility, then you do your best to keep out of the way if you don't get on.

"He demanded he was seen, but his father can't speak to him because he can't trust him. And you can't actually allow him to talk to his son even, because if they talk at all, then Harry can go off and say to his lawyers, oh, he's talking to me. He said this."