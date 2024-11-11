Kim Kardashian posts heart touching note on motherhood

Kim Kardashian shared an emotional message on motherhood on her social media.

The 44-year-old reality TV star took to her official Instagram account to shed light on the reality of motherhood.

"The sad part about motherhood is that you’re raising the one person you can’t live without… to live without you," she posted on her stories with a teary-eyed emoji over the text.

Back in September, the mother of four posted another heartfelt message on parenting after her daughter North made a revelation on her TikTok livestream that she has dyslexia.

Kardashian reshared her pal Lauren Sánchez's video, reflecting on her personal journey with dyslexia.

"I'm reposting this not bc she's my friend and I love her but because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay," the SKNN BY KIM founder captioned the post.

It is pertinent to mention that Kardashian is a mother to four kids including 11-year-old North, 6-year-old Chicago, 8-year-old Saint, and 5-year-old Psalm, whom she shares with her ex-husband rapper Kanye West.