Prince Harry’s reaction on missing Royal Family's Remembrance Day service revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not a part of the Royal Family's Remembrance Day events, including the Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph.



Sharing how the Duke of Sussex must be feeling on missing the service, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that Harry will "undoubtedly be regretful" about not being able mark the event.

Noting Harry's connection to the British military and his father, King Charles, leading the nation's tribute, Fitzwilliams said Harry would be "present in spirit" and likely commemorate the occasion privately.

"For Harry, there will undoubtedly be mixed feelings. He is still part of the British military family and its major act of homage to the fallen in Whitehall, where his father, the King, leads the nation's homage to the fallen,” the expert said, as per The Express.

“He will be absent in person but undoubtedly present in spirit,” he continued. "Each year on Remembrance Sunday he and Meghan commemorate it by doing something which they regard as appropriate for the occasion.”

“Last year, they visited the Navy SEALS Foundation facility in California in advance of the actual date."