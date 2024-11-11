Sabrina Carpenter expresses gratitude as she wins MTV EMAs award

Sabrina Carpenter is among the winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).



The 25-year-old singer, who missed the star-studded award show on Sunday, November 10, received the award of Best Song for her chart-topping single Espresso.

The Please Please Please hitmaker in a video message posted on X (formally known as Twitter) thanked her fans for "all the love" they've shown her.

Carpenter began, "Hi, EMAs. It's Sabrina and I just found out that I won Best Song this year at the EMAs and this is my first time winning one!”

"So thank you so much for voting for 'Espresso'. I'm so happy that you guys liked the song. I hope you guys are having the best night - I wish I was there!" the singer said.

The Feather crooner, who is currently on her Short n' Sweet Tour, also told her European fans, "I'm on the Short n' Sweet Tour right now and about to go on stage."

She concluded, "So... I'll be thinking about you and I can't wait to see you soon. Thanks for all the love!"

Carpenter bagged four nominations in the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) which took place at Co-op Live in Manchester.

