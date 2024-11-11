 
Joey Fatone gushes over Justin Timberlake's Orlando concert: 'amazing show'

Joey Fatone attended Justin Timberlake's latest 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' concert

By
Web Desk
|

November 11, 2024

Joey Fatone just showed his support for Justin Timberlake.

On Saturday, the 47-year-old American singer, reunited with his *NSYNC bandmate, Timberlake at the latter’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour’s latest stop at Orlando.

Not only did he support his pal by attending the concert, he also live-streamed it via his official Instagram account as the Cry Me A River singer’s concert neared its concluding minutes.

While belting out the lyrics to the tour encore song, Mirrors, Fatone turned the camera to include himself in the crowd and then Timberlake onstage as he smiled and enjoyed the music.

Timberlake’s current manager and *NSYNC’s former manager, Johnny Wright also got a shout out from Fatone as he told his live audience, “Johnny on the spot! We’re live, baby!” before quickly ducking for cover from the post-concert swarm.

“Alright, I gotta go!” he yelled after just a few seconds. “But that’s Justin!” he concluded.

Showing more love to Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone uploaded the video with a sweet caption, writing, “My brother did an amazing show tonight. Proud of you @justintimberlake.”

