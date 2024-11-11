Camila Mendes shows a jaw-dropping transformation

Camila Mendes, who played Veronica Lodge on The CW teen drama series Riverdale, recently opted for a “bold” new hairdo.

The 30-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Sunday, November 10, and posted a picture showing her bright red hair, which she chose over her natural brunette tresses.

While taking selfies in an airport restroom, she thanked her hairstylist, celebrity colourist Matt Rez, for the "fresh" and big change.

The Upgraded star also added a caption under her picture that read, “'Just a newly minted redhead with a flight delay and an empty bathroom all to herself @colorbymattrez.”

Notably, this transformation of Mendes’ comes as she gets ready to play the warrior goddess Teela in the live-action remake of the 1987 movie Masters of The Universe.

According to the THR, she will be playing "the captain of the royal guard and the adopted daughter of Man-at-Arms, the royal family’s inventor of weapons."

However, while it is being reported that the shooting of the upcoming film will take place soon, the official date of filming has yet to be confirmed.

It is pertinent to mention that the remake of Masters of The Universe will be released on June 5, 2026, under the banner of Sony and Mattel Films.