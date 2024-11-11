 
Geo News

Camila Mendes shows a jaw-dropping transformation

Camila Mendes' dramatic hair change has fans buzzing as she prepares for a major film

By
News Desk
|

November 11, 2024

Camila Mendes shows a jaw-dropping transformation
Camila Mendes shows a jaw-dropping transformation 

Camila Mendes, who played Veronica Lodge on The CW teen drama series Riverdale, recently opted for a “bold” new hairdo.

The 30-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Sunday, November 10, and posted a picture showing her bright red hair, which she chose over her natural brunette tresses.

While taking selfies in an airport restroom, she thanked her hairstylist, celebrity colourist Matt Rez, for the "fresh" and big change.

The Upgraded star also added a caption under her picture that read, “'Just a newly minted redhead with a flight delay and an empty bathroom all to herself @colorbymattrez.”

Notably, this transformation of Mendes’ comes as she gets ready to play the warrior goddess Teela in the live-action remake of the 1987 movie Masters of The Universe.

According to the THR, she will be playing "the captain of the royal guard and the adopted daughter of Man-at-Arms, the royal family’s inventor of weapons."

However, while it is being reported that the shooting of the upcoming film will take place soon, the official date of filming has yet to be confirmed.

It is pertinent to mention that the remake of Masters of The Universe will be released on June 5, 2026, under the banner of Sony and Mattel Films.

Royal fans react to 'poor girl' Kate Middleton's latest move
Royal fans react to 'poor girl' Kate Middleton's latest move
Colin Farrell takes U-turn on 'The Penguin' return
Colin Farrell takes U-turn on 'The Penguin' return
Brianna LaPaglia reacts to claim she received $10M to expose ex Zach Bryan
Brianna LaPaglia reacts to claim she received $10M to expose ex Zach Bryan
Amy Adams ditches SNL performance to protect 'Enchanted' lovers?
Amy Adams ditches SNL performance to protect 'Enchanted' lovers?
Nicola Peltz Beckham remembers 'musical genius' Quincy Jones after his death
Nicola Peltz Beckham remembers 'musical genius' Quincy Jones after his death
Kate Middleton is starting to expose the ‘bare-bones' of Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton is starting to expose the ‘bare-bones' of Buckingham Palace
Zoe Saldana stuns in silky satin at ACLU Bill of Rights Awards
Zoe Saldana stuns in silky satin at ACLU Bill of Rights Awards
Liam Payne's drug dealer breaks silence with shocking new claims
Liam Payne's drug dealer breaks silence with shocking new claims