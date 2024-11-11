Kate Middleton leaves hidden message to the world

Kate Middleton’s outfit and body language at the Remembrance Day event this year has just come to light.

Body language expert Judi James made a number of observations of the Princess, following her return to public duties.

She shared it all while speaking to Fabulous and even went as far as to admit, “Kate's styling today looked symbolic and optimistic in terms of her recovery and her approach to royal duties,” during the Remembrance Day event.

She also added, “The black fascinator with a small netting veil that barely covered her eyes looks similar (or identical, it could be the same hat with slightly different trimming) to the one she wore at Philip's funeral.”

“The photo where she was sitting in the royal car wearing a black Covid mask is iconic,” as well as she said. “It showed Kate looking at her most confident and her most regal and it was the first time we got to glimpse some of the quiet power or her eye expression rather than her signature Duchenne smile.”

Source: Reuters

“The hat then looked like a re-visit of that time where she appeared to be at her peak in terms of looking like a future Queen,” too.

Ms James also noted this ‘relaxed’ change in a later admission and added that “The lack of a brim in particular shows a relaxed approach to being visible and the centre of attention,” and “it serves two purposes and in many way reflects a philosophy the late Queen used for the same event.”

“It defines a sense of regal dignity and even status which is important as the late Queen’s role and her role will be as a figurehead for the men and women who serve,” she also said.

Before signing off the expert also added, “She even had her hair styled in the same swept-up bun today, suggesting a return to those previous levels of confidence.”

“Her suit had a nod to the military occasion, with small epaulettes, but the styling of it looked more of an emphatic nod to pairing visually with William.”