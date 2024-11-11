Ben Affleck sets new priorities post-divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck, the two-time winner of Academy Awards, has seemingly moved on after his high-profile divorce from pop sensation Jennifer Lopez.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Affleck is “open” to dating, but his focus is not there.

The insider said, "Ben has other priorities that are more important."

The 52-year-old actor and filmmaker is currently working as a producer on nine movies, including Kiss of the Spider Woman and The Accountant 2.

On the other hand, Lopez, who decided to get separated from Ben in August this year, seems happy being single.

In her recent conversation with Interview Magazine, the On the Floor singer revealed that she is “not looking for anybody," as she is “enjoying” her single status, but her family members "want to see her get out there again and finally get her happily ever after."

The insider claimed that despite their desire for Lopez to start her romantic life again, they are still giving her space and time to find out what is best for her.

For those unversed, Affleck and Lopez were going through troubles in their marriage as she cancelled her concert that had to take place in May this year; however, she remained tight-lipped regarding their ongoing conflict.

It is pertinent to mention that Lopez filed for divorce on August 26 after two years of marriage due to irreconcilable differences.