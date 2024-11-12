Amanda Seyfried takes life-changing decision long ago

Amanda Seyfriend says she has long ditched the bustling city life for a quaint farm one.



During an interview with Forbes, the Mean Girls actress said she used to live in New York City; however, nearly a decade ago, she moved to a farm in upstate New York.

"I moved upstate long before I had a family," the 38-year-old said. "Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace and nature. It offers a more balanced life than the city does."

The Pennsylvania native said her simple life at a farm helped her to manage her workload, which is in "the faster lifestyle of the city, the high-energy of press events and life on-set."

Also, the Mamma Mia star said the great outdoors has been "essential for my mental health," as she lived there with her family and pet.

"I can see them learning what a responsibility and treat it is to care for pets, even at their young ages," she continued.

"I think all pets give us purpose. And because they do so much to enrich our lives, we are responsible for theirs—which includes managing their health and wellness," Amanda concluded.