Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin knows about her pregnancy before world does

Brian Austin Green reportedly sent well wishes to ex-wife Megan Fox after her daring pregnancy announcement on her social media.

The 37-year-old actress shared on her recent Instagram post that she is expecting her first baby with her rapper boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

An insider close to Austin Green revealed to Daily Mail that he knew the exciting news "before the world found out."

"Brian knows how great of a mother she is and has been for their children, and he doesn't imagine that will change in any way as she welcomes a new child with Colson (Kelly)," the source told the outlet.

The tattler continued, "He wants everyone to be healthy and Brian will welcome her new child into the world when it happens with no drama."

"Brian is not going to make this wonderful moment in their life a time to bruise his ego. He is OK with it and was made aware of it before the world found out. Brian's cool with it," the tipster tatled.

It is worth mentioning that Kelly whose real name is Colson Baker, is already a father to a 15-year-old daughter Casie whom he welcomed in a previous relationship.

"Brian doesn't expect to be asked or will be giving advice to Colson, he's already been a father, and Brian is also a father to other children outside of Megan," the source said, adding, "It's just how life turned out for all of them. Brian is going to be happy for Megan and Colson moving forward and won't get in any way."