 
Geo News

Megan Fox's Ex Brian Austin knows about her pregnancy before world does

The actress shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8

By
Web Desk
|

November 12, 2024

Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin knows about her pregnancy before world does
Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin knows about her pregnancy before world does

Brian Austin Green reportedly sent well wishes to ex-wife Megan Fox after her daring pregnancy announcement on her social media.

The 37-year-old actress shared on her recent Instagram post that she is expecting her first baby with her rapper boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

An insider close to Austin Green revealed to Daily Mail that he knew the exciting news "before the world found out."

"Brian knows how great of a mother she is and has been for their children, and he doesn't imagine that will change in any way as she welcomes a new child with Colson (Kelly)," the source told the outlet.

The tattler continued, "He wants everyone to be healthy and Brian will welcome her new child into the world when it happens with no drama."

"Brian is not going to make this wonderful moment in their life a time to bruise his ego. He is OK with it and was made aware of it before the world found out. Brian's cool with it," the tipster tatled.

It is worth mentioning that Kelly whose real name is Colson Baker, is already a father to a 15-year-old daughter Casie whom he welcomed in a previous relationship.

"Brian doesn't expect to be asked or will be giving advice to Colson, he's already been a father, and Brian is also a father to other children outside of Megan," the source said, adding, "It's just how life turned out for all of them. Brian is going to be happy for Megan and Colson moving forward and won't get in any way." 

Jennifer Garner talks about party that made her ‘super weepy'
Jennifer Garner talks about party that made her ‘super weepy'
Camilla is ‘only Queen' who knows way to kitchen, says son video
Camilla is ‘only Queen' who knows way to kitchen, says son
Jennifer Garner reveals surprising childhood diet
Jennifer Garner reveals surprising childhood diet
Diddy ‘creepy' $61.5 million mansion in hot waters
Diddy ‘creepy' $61.5 million mansion in hot waters
Why Prince Andrew needs The Royal Lodge despite ‘damaged goods' image video
Why Prince Andrew needs The Royal Lodge despite ‘damaged goods' image
Megan Fox shocks fans with bold pregnancy reveal on social media
Megan Fox shocks fans with bold pregnancy reveal on social media
Why Timothée Chalamet rejected Austin Butler's 'Elvis' method for Bob Dylan role?
Why Timothée Chalamet rejected Austin Butler's 'Elvis' method for Bob Dylan role?
Kate Middleton ‘insensitive' age comment gets bashed on internet video
Kate Middleton ‘insensitive' age comment gets bashed on internet