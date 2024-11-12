Timothee Chalamet reveals rare advice he received as young actor

Timothee Chalamet has opened up about his difficult journey in Hollywood.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, the 28-year-old revealed that he was once advised to gain some “weight” if he wanted to land blockbuster film roles.

“If I auditioned for The Maze Runner or Divergent, things of that variety that were popping when I was coming up, the feedback was always, ‘Oh, you don’t have the right body’,” said the actor.

For those unversed, Timothee is currently promoting his upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown, based on the life of influential folk singer Bob Dylan.

“I had an agent that called me and said, ‘You got to put on weight’, basically, not aggressively… And then, I found my way into these very personalised movies or something, for (Dylan), it was folk music. He couldn’t keep a rock and roll band because they would all get hired by other kids that had more money, literally, in Minnesota,” explained the Wonka star.

“So for me, it was finding a very personal style movie Call Me By Your Name or Beautiful Boy or Lady Bird or Little Women, Miss Stevens, Hot Summer Nights,” he added.

“Those were smaller budget, but very… I don’t know how else to put it… personable movies that started in this theatre space. This is where I found my rhythm, my confidence, my flow, whatever you want to call it,” shared Timothee.