Keke Palmer’s intense confrontation with Ryan Murphy revealed

Keke Palmer, a renowned actress and singer, recalled how Ryan Murphy talked to her “angrily” while filming for Scream Queens.

While having a conversation with the Los Angeles Times on November 10, Palmer talked about some things from her forthcoming memoir Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative.

During the discussion, Palmer revealed that she missed work because of a scheduling mix-up, which made Murphy upset, and he reprimanded her.

The 31-year-old actress said, “It was kind of like I was in the dean’s office. He was like, ‘I’ve never seen you behave like this. I can’t believe that you, out of all people, would do something like this.'”

The Nope actress shared that the production changed the schedule when she was supposed to have the day off and missed work.

However, despite the change in schedule, she decided to keep a commitment she had already made rather than rearranging things.

Moreover, Palmer thought she and Murphy had settled things, but a few days later, another cast member made her feel like maybe that was not the case.

Calling to mind the incident, she explained, “I said, 'Ryan, talk to me’” and he was like, “It’s fine.”

Palmer concluded by articulating her feelings that her co-star was probably trying” to “scare” her, which she thought was “irritating.”

It is pertinent to mention that Palmer’s memoir Master of Me: The Secret to Controlling Your Narrative will be released on November 19, 2024.