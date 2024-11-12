Prince William, Queen Camilla join forces to plot revenge against Prince Harry

Prince William and Queen Camilla have reportedly joined forced against Prince Harry as they urge King Charles to cut him out of his will.



An insider spilt to Closer Magazine that amid rumours that the monarch may take the huge step against the Duke of Sussex, his advisors have long advocated for Harry's disinheritance.

As per the report, the firm cites Harry’s non-working royal status and countless public attacks against the Royal family as senior to cut him loose.

Despite hoping for a reunion with his “rebellious” son, insiders claim that Charles is now weighing the advice of his closest confidants, including William and Camilla.

They said, “Camilla, who Harry referred to as his ‘evil stepmother’ and William are whispering in Charles’ ear, it’s the team of courtiers Harry has dubbed ‘the men in grey’ that are ‘leading the charge’ to cut Harry out amidst recent speculation that the royal ‘duchy’ estates are profiting from public services.”

“People take it that it’s Camilla and William leading the charge, and that’s true in some respects, but the people who really pull the strings are the courtiers,” the royal insider added.

“They are the people that Charles listens to the most. Many in The Firm believe that, as a non-working royal, Harry shouldn’t receive any inheritance. They feel it would send the wrong message.

“The level of distrust toward Harry is still incredibly high, to the point that Charles is being cautioned not to take his calls over fears anything he says will be used against him.”