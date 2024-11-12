Paris Hilton pens an emotional message for daughter London

Paris Hilton, a well-known model, singer, actress, and media personality, recently shared some happy moments on her daughter London’s first birthday.

On Monday, November 11, the Bling Ring actress took to her Instagram and shared a carousel of videos and pictures, featuring her daughter.

The carousel opened with a video of mother and daughter in which London can be seen lying on a blanket while her mother is talking to her and kissing her hand.

Among several snaps and videos, Hilton also posted a family photo from their vacations, showing her husband Carter Reum and their oldest child, who is 22 months old, Phoenix Barron, on their private jet.

The 43-year-old mother of two also scribbled a heartfelt note under her post that read, “One year ago today, an icon was born [emojis]. My beautiful Baby London, you’ve brought more love, light, and happiness into our lives than I could ever have dreamed.”

Reminiscing over the feeling of holding London for the first time, she added, “All of my 11:11 wishes came true the moment I held you in my arms.”

“Watching you grow this past year has been the greatest blessing, and I can’t wait for all the magical memories we’ll continue to make together,” Hilton concluded by writing.

It is pertinent to mention that yesterday Hilton also marked her third wedding anniversary with Reum as the couple tied the knot on November 11, 2021.