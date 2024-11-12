Matt Reeves gets honest about the 'Joker' series

Earlier, James Gunn shot down the rumours of a show on Barry Keoghan's Joker in the works. Now, Matt Reeves, the creator of The Batman universe, explains why making a series about him is challenging.



During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said the tricky part of giving a new take on the Clown Prince of Gotham was to find "a fresh way to do it."

"Anytime you're going to approach any of these characters, you have to find a fresh way to do it. So that makes it incredibly daunting," the filmmaker continued.

"At the same time, this version of Penguin is a version of Penguin that no one had ever seen," the director added.

"The only way to do it is to feel like you're earning your place because otherwise you're just doing more, and people are going like, "Well, we've seen it, so what do you got for us?."

"So how can it be the thing we love, but also something we haven't seen? That's always the challenge. So with a character like that, that would have to be the bar," Matt concluded.