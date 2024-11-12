 
Arnold Schwarzenegger paying hefty price after damage: Source

Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly pushed his limits while working out in the gym during his golden Hollywood days

November 12, 2024

Arnold Schwarzenegger is reportedly recovering from the injuries that he suffered from during his early days.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the legendary acting sensation has been trying to repair his damaged bones.

For this reason, Arnold has adopted an adequate workout regime, which does not add more damage to his aging bones.

Explaining the main reason behind this gentler workout routine, the spy addressed, "He put his body through torture during his bodybuilding days and his Hollywood heyday during which he did many of his own stunts, and he's paid a hefty price.

"He did a lot of damage that resulted in multiple injuries," the source also claimed of the former Mr. Universe.

Mentioning the list Arnolds’ injuries, the insider noted that he has had three open-heart surgeries, a pacemaker implanted and a hip replacement.

The spy also said of the ailing celebrity, "The aches and pain still linger to this day," adding, "He's a lot less mobile than he used to be."

Shedding light on his fitness regime, the source also mentioned, the former Twins star is "taking better care of himself and adapted a workout regime that's kinder to his old body.”

“So he doesn't overexert himself," they remarked in conclusion. 

