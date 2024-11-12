Photo: Britney Spears to close major chapter of life: Source

Britney Spears will reportedly say goodbye to child support soon.

As per the newest findings of TMZ, the Toxic songstress will write her last child support check in three days.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source shared with the outlet that when Britney finalized divorce from Kevin Federline it was agreed that she would pay him $20,000 in lieu of child support every month.

Nonetheless, this amount bumped up to $40, 000 in 2018. Following the 18th birthday of their eldest son, Sean, it came down to 20 grand dollars again.

On November 15th, her second son Jayden is also turning 18-years-old and that means Britney will not be paying for their care anymore.

These findings come amid reports that Britney has reunited with Jayden ahead of his 18th birthday.

The said reunion comes after years of estrangement and Jayden moves to Hawaii with dad Kevin Federline and older brother Sean Preston, 19.

So far, there have been no reports of Britney spending time with her older son, Sean.