Benny Blanco spills on special morning ritual with Selena Gomez: 'Our Moment'

The music producer revealed his and girlfriend Selena Gomez’s early morning routine

November 13, 2024

Benny Blanco candidly shared that the early morning hours are his "favorite time" with Selena Gomez

In a recent chat with People, the music producer uncovered that he is a "real morning person" and this is his favorite time with the Calm Down hitmaker.

"I'm a real morning person. It's my favorite time to spend with Sel, because we both wake up really early," he told the outlet.

The Grammy-nominated producer further shared, "We're usually eating breakfast by 6:15. It's like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up."

While revealing his sleep schedule Blanco confessed that he feels like "an old man."

"I get sleepy at nighttime. I'm like an old man. I want to go to bed early. I want to lay down. I want to be horizontal as quickly as possible throughout the day," he continued.

"I still wake up at 6 no matter what time [I go to bed]. I go to bed at 5:30 [a.m.] and I'm up at 6:15,'" Blanco added.

