 
Geo News

Jessica Simpson hints at new music with cryptic post

The singer released her last original album 'Do You Know' back in 2008

By
Web Desk
|

November 13, 2024

Jessica Simpson hints at new music with cryptic post
Jessica Simpson hints at new music with cryptic post

Jessica Simpson seemed to tease her musical comeback in a new cryptic post on social media.

The actress and singer, who dropped her last original studio album Do You Know in 2008, teased her much-awaited new work by taking it to Instagram and posting photos of herself in a recording room.

"Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic," Simpson wrote in the caption.

"This comeback is personal," the 44-year-old artist revealed.

"It’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve," she added.

In a previous interview with People, she revealed how she drew inspiration for clothing and shoe brand from her music.

"If I dress the part of what I am feeling artistically I am better able to express myself in the words and music I am writing," she said. "...Lots of fringe, lots of turquoise, high heels and lots of slip dresses, short and long! I kind of created my own style based on the songs I am singin’."

In a November 2023 cover story interview with Footwear News, she gushed over writing music and shared her plans to release new music soon.

"Writing music has become a beautiful therapeutic thing for me that I didn’t know was so natural, but it’s because I haven’t done it in so long," Simpson said to the publisher. 

Sarah Ferguson takes a pledge as Princess Beatrice prepares for childbirth video
Sarah Ferguson takes a pledge as Princess Beatrice prepares for childbirth
Olivia Munn says she ‘barely knew' John Mulaney before first baby
Olivia Munn says she ‘barely knew' John Mulaney before first baby
Benny Blanco spills on special morning ritual with Selena Gomez: 'Our Moment'
Benny Blanco spills on special morning ritual with Selena Gomez: 'Our Moment'
Channing Tatum is ‘focused' on daughter amid Zoe Kravitz split video
Channing Tatum is ‘focused' on daughter amid Zoe Kravitz split
Paris Hilton marks special day with husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton marks special day with husband Carter Reum
Meghan Markle ‘doesn't like to work', says man in charge of Harry visa video
Meghan Markle ‘doesn't like to work', says man in charge of Harry visa
'Daredevil' star on Spider-Man: 'Like to do some fighting'
'Daredevil' star on Spider-Man: 'Like to do some fighting'
'Harry Potter' stars share exciting news for Potterheads
'Harry Potter' stars share exciting news for Potterheads