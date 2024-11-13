Jessica Simpson hints at new music with cryptic post

Jessica Simpson seemed to tease her musical comeback in a new cryptic post on social media.

The actress and singer, who dropped her last original studio album Do You Know in 2008, teased her much-awaited new work by taking it to Instagram and posting photos of herself in a recording room.

"Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic," Simpson wrote in the caption.

"This comeback is personal," the 44-year-old artist revealed.

"It’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve," she added.

In a previous interview with People, she revealed how she drew inspiration for clothing and shoe brand from her music.

"If I dress the part of what I am feeling artistically I am better able to express myself in the words and music I am writing," she said. "...Lots of fringe, lots of turquoise, high heels and lots of slip dresses, short and long! I kind of created my own style based on the songs I am singin’."

In a November 2023 cover story interview with Footwear News, she gushed over writing music and shared her plans to release new music soon.

"Writing music has become a beautiful therapeutic thing for me that I didn’t know was so natural, but it’s because I haven’t done it in so long," Simpson said to the publisher.