Jamie Foxx embraces powerful daily mantra following life threatening health crisis

The actor will open up about his unknown health scare in upcoming Netflix special 'Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was....'

November 13, 2024

Jamie Foxx revealed the daily mantra he lives by after surviving a health scare back in April 2023.

The Oscar winner took to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, November 12, to share his powerful motto.

He shared a picture with text that reads, "No bad dayz."

Fox penned down in the caption explaining the text, "This is my mantra…."

He went on to say, "After surviving something that I thought I would never go through."

"My good friend James who also happens to be my manager, gave me this phrase… I live by it now…" Fox noted.

Referring to his life-threatening health emergency which happened when he was shooting for his Netflix movie Back in Action, he wrote, "When you come through the darkness, the light looks brighter… and while I’m at it I want to say thank you to everyone that sent up a prayer… I needed it."

"And if you need a spiritual tuneup right now. Take a listen to commissioned TIS SO SWEET DECEMBER 10th “what had happened was” @netflix @netflixisajoke," he concluded while promoting his forthcoming Netflix special.

