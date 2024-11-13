Ryan Reynolds shares rare deleted moment from set of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds reveals rare moment from the set of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds marked the Disney+ release of Deadpool & Wolverine on November 12 by sharing a humorous deleted scene from the film.

Four months after the movie’s theatrical debut, Reynolds celebrated its streaming launch by posting the unseen clip on his Instagram stories and X (formerly Twitter).

In the clip, Deadpool (Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) are surrounded by Deadpool variants, with Peter (Rob Delaney) appearing on screen.

Deadpool humorously shared, “My Peter gave me a sense of belonging when no one else would,” while the variants chimed in with taunts like “Go back to Canada” and “loser.”

Meanwhile, Wolverine can be seen shaking his head.

Reynolds captioned the clip as, “This scene was deleted from the film but not my heart.”

According to People, Jackman and Reynolds recently opened up about their friendship with Jackman describing Reynolds as a “great listener” and a “supportive friend.”

Additionally, Reynolds echoed these feelings while expressing his genuine admiration and support for Jackman, comparing it to the bond he shares with his wife, Blake Lively.

Reynolds revealed on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast that he is working on a new non-Marvel film, reuniting him with Jackman and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy.