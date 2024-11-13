Pamela Anderson slays in classic style at ‘The Last Showgirl' screening

Pamela Anderson exuded elegance in New York City, as she attended the special screening of The Last Showgirl.

As reported by MailOnline, 57-year-old actress who attended the star-studded event at the 92nd Street Y on Tuesday, donned a white button-down shirt which she chose to wear with a linen midi skirt.

Anderson, who skyrocketed to fame in the 90s, opted for a pair of tall stiletto nude heels.

Pamela Anderson appearance comes days after she talked about experiences she gained through life

The Baywatch actress did not wear any jewelry or makeup at the event as she was clicked completely bare-face.

For the special screening, Anderson, who plays the role of a dancer named Shelley in The Last Showgirl, slicked back her blonde hair into a low ponytail.

Her presence at the screening comes two days after the actress talked about the experiences she has gained through life in The Sunday Times newspaper interview.

"Every love, every experience, is a learning experience, and I’m grateful for everything, the actress said, adding, “But in hindsight I look and I see a person that had some trauma early in her life.”

The Barb Wire star believed that she learnt very important lessons along the way.