Meghan Markle gives major giveaway by exposing true feelings about Harry appearance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s body language, as well as major ‘giveaway’ from his wife gets exposed.

Royal expert Darren Stanton made these comments during his interview on behalf of Spin Genie.

He started by referencing the video message of ‘crossroads’ with the words, “Meghan and Harry look a bit tense in the short segment we see.”

“You can see an increased blink rate from the Duchess of Sussex. This doubles quite quickly, suggesting she is mindful of how she's coming across in this appearance,” he also noted.

While in the video, “Harry and Meghan aren’t being particularly tactile, with no hand holding, they are still standing close together and putting on a unified front. There's a minimal distance between them,” and “their smiles are a bit cautious and they come across more stoic than usual here.”

The same expert also highlighted differences and said, “Harry has been quite relaxed in recent appearances, such as at The Invictus Games, where we’ve seen him on his own.”

Before concluding the expert noted, “Here, his face is red, his eyebrows are together, and he seems quite tense, which we can tell as his shoulders are up here. His facial expression is quite far removed from the Harry we’ve seen on his own in the past couple of months.”