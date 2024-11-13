Prince Harry sparks frenzy because of his ‘terrorizing' plans for Christmas

Prince Harry’s terrifying effect on Christmas in 2024, for the Windsors has just become a point of conversation.

So much so that one expert has even stepped forward to offer his thoughts on the matter, and brand the mere thought “rather terrifying”, in his conversation with Express UK.

This is mainly because of the effect everything will have on the rest of the Royal Family, should the Duke be allowed to come to a royal estate for the festivities.

To highlight all of this, royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams was the one to step forward and he noted that, “The idea of them spending Christmas with the Royal Family is rather terrifying.”

Because “Not everyone is lucky enough to relax during the festive season, and if the Sussexes were there no one could.”

For those unversed the Sussexes have not been welcomed for a UK Christmas ever since they left the Royal Family back in 2020.

At the time they had shifted to Canada, and later also migrated to Tyler Perry’s abode, as well as later their own mansion in Montecito.

Still though, conversations about a possible rekindling have cropped back up given Prince Harry’s recent inclination to go radio silent on all matter related to the royals.