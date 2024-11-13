Meghan Markle planning silent sacrifice for Prince Harry's cold war this Christmas

Insights into what Meghan Markle has planned for the Uk this Christmas have just been brought to light.

Information about this plan has been brought to light by an inside source that is close to Closer magazine.

The insider began the whole thing by noting just how big of a ‘sacrifice’ the Duchess is planning for her husband and his cold war with the royals.

Reportedly, “She’s reaching out to people who aren’t necessarily so fond of her, like Kate, Queen Camilla, the Clooneys and the Beckhams.”

Not to mention, “she’s very eager to set the tone of peace for next year as one of peace and forgiveness.”

The same source also went on to say, “The good news in that she and the kids can make their Portugal home a base and she can fly over to the UK for a few hours with Harry to make her presence felt.”

This is because, “Times are different now,” and Meghan “realises that she and Harry can’t go on with this cold war and that she needs to swallow her pride.”