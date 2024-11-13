 
Geo News

Meghan Markle planning silent sacrifice for Prince Harry's cold war this Christmas

Meghan Markle’s intentions and plans for her UK portion of Christmas have just been brought to light

By
Web Desk
|

November 13, 2024

Meghan Markle planning silent sacrifice for Prince Harrys cold war this Christmas
Meghan Markle planning silent sacrifice for Prince Harry's cold war this Christmas

Insights into what Meghan Markle has planned for the Uk this Christmas have just been brought to light.

Information about this plan has been brought to light by an inside source that is close to Closer magazine.

The insider began the whole thing by noting just how big of a ‘sacrifice’ the Duchess is planning for her husband and his cold war with the royals.

Reportedly, “She’s reaching out to people who aren’t necessarily so fond of her, like Kate, Queen Camilla, the Clooneys and the Beckhams.”

Not to mention, “she’s very eager to set the tone of peace for next year as one of peace and forgiveness.”

The same source also went on to say, “The good news in that she and the kids can make their Portugal home a base and she can fly over to the UK for a few hours with Harry to make her presence felt.”

This is because, “Times are different now,” and Meghan “realises that she and Harry can’t go on with this cold war and that she needs to swallow her pride.”

Meghan Markle gives major giveaway by exposing true feelings about Harry appearance
Meghan Markle gives major giveaway by exposing true feelings about Harry appearance
'Euphoria' season three big update revealed
'Euphoria' season three big update revealed
Queen Camilla addresses health concerns after resuming Royal duties
Queen Camilla addresses health concerns after resuming Royal duties
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley showcase happiness after ‘long time' desire comes true
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley showcase happiness after ‘long time' desire comes true
Buckingham Palace releases new statement amid Queen Camilla health scare
Buckingham Palace releases new statement amid Queen Camilla health scare
Prince William marks the start of something new with Kate Middleton
Prince William marks the start of something new with Kate Middleton
Sean
Sean "Diddy" Combs' shocking motive behind dating Jennifer Lopez unveiled
Kate Middleton, Prince William issue statement as they make special announcement
Kate Middleton, Prince William issue statement as they make special announcement