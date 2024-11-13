Coldplay updates music lovers with another exciting announcement

Coldplay recently announced an exciting show in Ahmedabad, India.

The boy-band, who is set to in the Indian cities next year in January, declared that the show will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25, 2025.

The Hymn for the Weekend hitmakers took to Instagram and shared that as a part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour, they will performing at the world’s largest stadium which has a capacity of 132,000 on January 25, 2025.

In a post, the British rock band wrote, “2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED.

“The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025.”

According to the post, tickets will go on sale on Saturday, November 16 at 12pm IST.

Before moving to Ahmedabad for their third show which will take place on January 25, 2025, Coldplay’s The music of the Spheres World Tour is will perform in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025.

For the unversed, the band, which was formed in 1996, will be returning to India after a decade.

The last time he performed in India was back in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival held in Mumbai.