Karla Sofia Gascon responds to 'Emilia Pérez' audience's unexpected reaction

Karla Sofia Gascon recently starred in Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez starrer ‘Emilia Perez’

By
Web Desk
|

November 13, 2024

Emilia Perez actress Karla Sofía Gascón opened up about how the audience did not recognize her in the movie.

In the movie, the 52-year-old actress plays the role of Mexican cartel leader Manitas, who then undergoes gender-affirming surgery to become a woman named Emilia Pérez.

Now in an interview with Digital Spy, the Spanish actress while taking about the audience’s reaction, shared that she thinks it's “a huge compliment”, but also confessed it's also “a little frustrating”.

According to the actress, the comments that usually surprise her are those from people who ask her about her missing character after watching the movie.

"It's a huge compliment for me, as a person and as an actress, that no one physically recognises me," the actress said, adding, "Not even for a moment."

As per her, the fact that no one recognises her in that first part of the movie is a source of pride for her.

Before concluding, Karla confessed that egocentrically there would be a lot of people who leave the cinema and wont know that it was her who played both parts of the character in the full arc.

"It's very nice and very funny, but also a little frustrating." 

