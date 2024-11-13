Tom Brady feels he "screwed up" as a dad amid ex Gisele Bündchen's pregnancy

Tom Brady is looking back at his journey as a father of three.

The former NFL star, 47, was at the Fortune Global Forum in New York City on Tuesday when he got candid about his mistakes along the way.

"Being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have," Tom admitted after having welcomed son Jack, 17, with Bridget Moynahan and children Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Gisele Bündchen.

"And we screwed up a lot and I've screwed up a lot as a parent," Brady added before going on to state how he makes up for it.

One realisation was being "dependable and consistent for them," which for him means supporting whatever choices they make in life.

Brady also drew comparisons with his own upbringing in his parents' supervision, calling his childhood a "blessing."

"When I was that long shot as a kid, who was the backup quarterback on a freshman team, they never said, ‘man, don't do that. It's gonna be too hard. Let's do something different. Let's think about another backup plan.' They kinda said, ‘You know what? Go for it. Whatever you wanna be, go for it.'"

Now he tries to hype his kids up the same way, particularly his 6-foot-5-inch tall son Jack, who also aspires to be a sportsman.

"Unfortunately he jumps as high as I do," Tom noted. "But I tell him, "Dude, you're gonna be a stud.' I said, ‘Wait till you hit your growth spurt, you're gonna be jumping higher, you're gonna be dunkin'.' And whether he does or not, who cares? But I want him to know that his dad's got his back."

While at one point, he admitted he didn't want to sound like "some expert in parenting," Brady insisted that he tries to do a good job regardless.

"My kids naturally are gonna be faced with their own challenges, and they gotta figure out how to overcome them, too," he said. "And I'll be there to support them a lot like my parents did. And I'll be learning along the way right there with them.