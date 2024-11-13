HBO boss defends J.K. Rowling amid her divisive views

A new series about Harry Potter is in the works. However, questions have been raised over J.K. Rowling's involvement in the making amid her controversial views on gender.

HBO chief Casey Bloys, meanwhile, set aside these concerns because, in his words, the British author's opinions have not impacted the project's work so far.

"She's been fairly involved," the head honcho responded to a question from a reporter. "She was very involved in the process of selecting the writer and director, and I imagine she'll have opinions on casting."

"It hasn't affected the casting or hiring of writers and production staff. So we haven't felt an impact from that."

Rowling reportedly always had a say in the projects related to Harry Potter, despite her views on transgender often sparking huge controversies.

Her main star, Daniel Radcliffe, previously said he had not been in contact with her since she started making divisive remarks.

“It makes me really sad, ultimately. Because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote, and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic," he told The Atlantic.

Despite this, HBO announced that she would be the executive producer of a new show about a fantasy franchise.