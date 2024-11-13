Meghan Markle's political plans come to light

Meghan Markle’s political aspiration and inclinations have once against cropped into preview.

Grant Harrold, the ex-butler to King Charles and Queen Camilla made these comments in one of his most recent interviews on behalf of Slingo.

He started everything off by saying, “It's not impossible Meghan would run for president, but quite unlikely, and would people vote for her? It's an interesting situation.”

Because “It is possible that they might not be encouraged as they don't tend to get as involved politically.”

“However, you never know what her next plan could be. But would Harry be able to support her?” he also wondered.

In regards to the current political climate and how it intends on effecting the couple’s future prospects, Mr Harrold also chimed in with a hypothesis as well and said, “I don't think Trump getting elected would affect where Meghan or Harry live. I don't see them suddenly deciding to leave the country, it will be down to personal reasons if they do.”

“It's already been said that they might want to come back to Europe anyway, but I think that's personal reasons and not political reasons. I think they'll be in the country they want to be in. It could be Europe so they can be closer to the royal family.”