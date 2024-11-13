Jason Sudeikis gets honest about 'Ted Lasso' haters

Some didn't like season three of Ted Lasso. To them, Jason Sudeikis delivers a blunt response.



His blistering reply comes as author Jeremy Egner writes an oral history book on the Apple TV+ series titled Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, the Show That Kicked Its Way Into Our Hearts.

According to TVLine, the writer finds the last season of "Ted Lasso enabled a small but hostile crowd of dissenters" who complained about "how the core cast had been scattered into different storylines" and "complained that the narrative had gotten too diffuse and unfocused."

This flak did not sit well with the co-creator and lead star of the series. "Much like live theater, the show, especially Season 3, was asking the audience to be an active participant," Jason says.

"Some people want to do that, some people don't. Some people want to judge — they don't want to be curious," he fires back.

He continues, "I'll never understand people who will go on talking about something so brazenly that they, in my opinion, clearly don't understand. And God bless 'em for it; it's not their fault."

"They don't have imaginations and they're not open to the experience of what it's like to have one," the actor adds.

"Everybody's in better shape than when they started. Like a good Boy or Girl Scout at a campsite, we left it better than we found it. And if you don't see that in that show, then I don't know what show you're watching," Jason concludes.