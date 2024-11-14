 
Sydney Sweeney looks back at cost of 'Euphoria' s3 delay

Sydney Sweeney is frank about the projects she had to pass on due to delay

November 14, 2024

Euphoria season three shooting was delayed for years. This, in return, cost Sydney Sweeney a number of projects.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress who plays Cassandra “Cassie” Howard said, “There were definitely a few projects that I had to pass on because I was supposed to be going back to Euphoria.”

“But because I am producing now, I was able to say, ‘You know what? I don’t think this is happening. I’m going to put some of my own projects on the slate,’” she continued.

“That’s how Anyone but You happened. Euphoria was supposed to start filming, and I had another film that I was supposed to do, but we couldn’t get cleared and after a few weeks, I realized, this is not happening. So I put in full gear to make Anyone but You.”

Back in 2022, Euphoria was renewed for season three. However, several unforeseen events delayed the series's release, such as strikes by Hollywood unions and the sudden deaths of cast member Angus Cloud and executive producer Kevin Turen.

