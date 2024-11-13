Photo: Selena Gomez paying no heed to body shamers: Source

Selena Gomez is reportedly turning a deaf ear to what people have to say about her body.

According to a source privy to Life & Style, “Selena loves her body,” and will not let online haters define her worth.

“And after everything that it’s been through, she refuses to let anyone make her feel differently,” the source also added before signing off from the chat.

This report comes after Selena revealed to People Magazine the time when she feels the most beautiful at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit event last month.

She told the outlet that she feels “most beautiful when” she “wake up."

The songstress explained, "Because I get to wake up to my sister [Gracie] or I get to wake up to my grandparents,” adding, “Any of that just makes me feel pretty."

It is pertinent to mention here that Selena Gomez has been battling several physical and mental health issues including Lupus.

In an attempt to raise awareness about mental health, the “excited” but “bit overwhelmed” Selena continued, "We all deserve support if and when we need it, no matter who we are.”

“I believe connection matters and I'm here to be a voice for those who maybe don't have one or for those who don't feel like they have one," she concluded.