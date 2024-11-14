 
Josh O'Connor admits struggles portraying Prince Charles in ‘The Crown'

The actor said that he was not excited about playing “a real person”

November 14, 2024

The Crown actor, Josh O'Connor, who portrayed young Prince Charles in the series opened up about his struggles playing the role.

The 34-year-old actor appeared on the latest cover of Vanity Fair's star-studded Hollywood issue and revealed that He feared feeling "guilty" for depicting the future King of the Royal family of the U.K.

"When I started working on Charles, I wasn't overly excited at the idea of playing a real person. The prospect of playing someone who exists, particularly someone who is present in our national psyche, was very daunting," he told the publisher.

It is pertinent to mention that Josh first took the role in the third season of the Netflix hit series.

"With Charles, it was like, I did the research, everything that helps put together a script, but I never see it as having played Prince Charles," he continued.

The outlet inquired about his feelings over the portrayal of the Prince.

In response, Josh confessed, "I just don't want to feel guilty. This is how I excuse myself."

Josh also starred as King Charles in Princess Diana in season four alongside Emma Corrin who played the titular role.

