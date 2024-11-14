 
Zendaya dishes interesting details of 'Challengers' costars

Zendaya starred in romantic sports film ‘Challengers’ alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist

November 14, 2024

Zendaya dishes interesting details of ‘Challengers' costars

Zendaya dished out interesting details about her Challengers costars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.

In an interview with Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue, the 28-year-old actress, who played the role of a tennis star in the romantic sports film, revealed that she remains close to her co-stars.

The Dune actress said, ”There’s a group chat. I say I’m the mom of the group because I’m always like, 'Hey guys, checking in. Hope you’re okay.”

The actress went on to say, “And to give them credit they do respond.”

According to Zendaya, Mike is the worst at responding, however they let that go.

The Euphoria star, who is dating her Spider-Man: No Way Home costar Tom Holland, admitted that she was "really lucky" to work with them.

She also described Josh and Mike as "lovely guys".

The Challengers actress was also quoted saying that it’s really important that whoever a person is acting beside not only is talented but makes a person feels safe.

According to Zendaya, they both definitely offered that space.

In the movie, her character was at the center of a love triangle involving Josh and Mike's characters.

Released on a budget of $55 million budget, Challengers, which was released in March 2024, grossed $96 million worldwide.

