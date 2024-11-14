 
Geo News

Ryan Reynolds drops a bombshell on Taylor Swift's role in his family

Ryan Reynolds reveals the touching bond Taylor Swift has with his kids

By
News Desk
|

November 14, 2024

Ryan Reynolds drops a bombshell on Taylor Swift’s role in his family
Ryan Reynolds drops a bombshell on Taylor Swift’s role in his family

Ryan Rodney Reynolds OBC, who goes by the name Ryan Reynolds in the world of entertainment, recently clarified Taylor Swift’s relationship with his children.

While having a conversation with Deadline on Wednesday, November 13, Reynolds revealed that the Enchanted singer “is the godparent to my daughters."

The 48-year-old father of four children shared that he felt honoured when Swift mentioned her special role in his family on social media by writing, "I need that one on my gravestone actually."

For those unversed, in July this year, Taylor confessed that she is the “godmother" to Blake Lively and Reynold's kids and encouraged her fans to see Reynold's film Deadpool & Wolverine before its opening weekend.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 34-year-old singer penned, "He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich."

Swift also posted a picture of her, Lively, Hugh Jackman, and the director Shawn Levy, who is the grandfather to Reynold’s son Olin.

“I don’t know how he did it,” she jokingly wrote, taking into account Levy and Olin’s bond.

It is pertinent to mention that Reynolds and Lively have three daughters, namely James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, while their son Olin was born in 2023.

Megan Fox, Machine Gun take major steps in relationship post ups and downs
Megan Fox, Machine Gun take major steps in relationship post ups and downs
'Wicked' director Jon M. Chu gives update on Britney Spears biopic
'Wicked' director Jon M. Chu gives update on Britney Spears biopic
Prince Harry's military past overshadowed by Royal rift as he can't attend key event video
Prince Harry's military past overshadowed by Royal rift as he can't attend key event
Kendall Jenner steps out in style after embracing major transformation
Kendall Jenner steps out in style after embracing major transformation
Meghan Markle slapped in the face with pure ‘divine justice'
Meghan Markle slapped in the face with pure ‘divine justice'
Mariska Hargitay shares insights into healing journey after 'various traumas'
Mariska Hargitay shares insights into healing journey after 'various traumas'
Robyn Lively drops a shocking revelation on 'Teen Witch's' timeless appeal
Robyn Lively drops a shocking revelation on 'Teen Witch's' timeless appeal
Zendaya dishes interesting details of ‘Challengers' costars
Zendaya dishes interesting details of ‘Challengers' costars