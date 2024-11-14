Ryan Reynolds drops a bombshell on Taylor Swift’s role in his family

Ryan Rodney Reynolds OBC, who goes by the name Ryan Reynolds in the world of entertainment, recently clarified Taylor Swift’s relationship with his children.

While having a conversation with Deadline on Wednesday, November 13, Reynolds revealed that the Enchanted singer “is the godparent to my daughters."

The 48-year-old father of four children shared that he felt honoured when Swift mentioned her special role in his family on social media by writing, "I need that one on my gravestone actually."

For those unversed, in July this year, Taylor confessed that she is the “godmother" to Blake Lively and Reynold's kids and encouraged her fans to see Reynold's film Deadpool & Wolverine before its opening weekend.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 34-year-old singer penned, "He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich."

Swift also posted a picture of her, Lively, Hugh Jackman, and the director Shawn Levy, who is the grandfather to Reynold’s son Olin.

“I don’t know how he did it,” she jokingly wrote, taking into account Levy and Olin’s bond.

It is pertinent to mention that Reynolds and Lively have three daughters, namely James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, while their son Olin was born in 2023.