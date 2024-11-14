 
Elton John opens up about his health struggles

Elton John shares surprising details about his health routine and the foods he craves

News Desk
November 14, 2024

Elton John, a legendary pianist, singer, and songwriter, recently opened up about his secretive and strict diet plan for the sake of his health.

John appeared on Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast on November 11 and revealed that he was diagnosed with Type II diabetes in the early 2000s.

Taking into account his health challenges, the Rocket Man hitmaker shared that he avoids his favourite food because of his strict diet.

John said, "I can have an apple, I can eat a bit of melon. As long as you're sensible about it, it doesn't shoot your blood sugar up.”

Despite following a strict diet and continuously monitoring his blood sugar level, the Sacrifice singer “can’t have any ice cream,” as he sometimes craves “chocolate and ice cream.”

John went on to confess that he likes “all sorts of things that aren't good for” him, such as “fried chicken, donuts,” and added that “if I had a death row meal, it wouldn't contain anything except sweets, because I can't eat them now. So, I'd have ice cream, donuts, apple pie, rhubarb crumble, blah blah blah."

Moreover, John’s diet is not the only part of his life with strict rules; he followed a specific diet and work schedule to keep a routine while on tour before retiring from performing in 2023 altogether.

“I would get to the venue at three o'clock. I've got to sleep till 5:30. And then I have my dinner. I would eat at probably 5:30,” he concluded by explaining.

It is pertinent to mention that with the severe health crisis, John has secured two Academy Awards, five Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, five Brit Awards, and a Disney Legend Award.

