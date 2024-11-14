Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy gave him an ultimatum before his death?

Liam Payne, the former One Direction member, had reportedly been given an ultimatum by girlfriend Kate Cassidy just few days before his death.

Liam died of falling from a Buenos Aires hotel in Argentina on October 16, where he had been holidaying with his Kate.

Now, as reported by Mirror, Liam's girlfriend before his death demanded to choose either her or drugs.

It all started when Liam's visa got expired due and he wanted to get it renewed to visit the United States as the former band star planned to live with the 25-yer-old influencer.

It was believed that Liam had been clean from drugs prior to his drug tests, which he ultimately passed and was about to be granted a visa again.

However, the late singer was said to have started taking narcotics and drinking alcohol shortly after undergoing such tests, as per the publication.

Moreover, a source separately told the New York Post, "His (Liam) drug use was causing a lot of drama. So she gave him an ultimatum: her or the drugs.”

“He chose the drugs, so she had no choice but to remove herself from the situation,” the source added.

The news comes amid reports that Kate has been trying her best to process the loss of Liam, however, she is still “in shock and disbelief” and has been leaning on loved ones.

The couple first started their relationship in October 2022 but kept it under fold, however, Kate used to share few glimpses of their romance.

The pair was last spotted together in March 2024 during Paris Fashion Week.

Payne’s death is still under investigation, but a toxicology report showed he had consumed a concoction of drugs.