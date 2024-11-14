King Charles' 76th birthday marred by Prince Harry concerns

King Charles’ strained relationship with his “darling boy” Prince Harry weighs heavily on his mind as the monarch’s mark his big day today, claimed royal expert.



According to royal expert and biographer Robert Hardman, Charles is aware of the distance between him and his younger son despite the monarch's “increased happiness” since ascending the throne.

Speaking with GB News, Hardman noted that the King wants to resolve royal family issues, but he gets distracted because of his royal duties.

On the occasion of Charles’ 76th birthday, Hardman claimed the King is "much happier" since ascending the throne, however, his relationship with the Duke of Sussex is "in the back of his mind.”

"I think most people, and particularly now in their late 70s, they'd be wanting to kind of sort out any loose ends,” the expert added.

He continued: "But it's different when you're a monarch. So in a sense, he's got so much going on that he has these distractions.

“But of course, in the back of his mind is the fact that his beloved younger son is thousands of miles away with grandchildren who he's hardly ever seen."