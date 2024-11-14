King Charles prioritizes health over reconciling with Prince Harry amid cancer

King Charles reportedly have “very sound reasons” to keep a distance from his rebellious son, Prince Harry, a royal expert has revealed.



According to royal expert and biographer, Robert Hardman, the monarch has not reached out to the Duke of Sussex to sort out ongoing family issues because he wants to minimize stress.

Speaking with GB News, Hardman noted that Harry has "a lot to unpack" but emphasized that the royals don't need to have the conversation now.

"It's not because there's a there's some great sort of Arctic freeze. There are very sound reasons why there is a distance at the moment,” the expert said.

He added, "It could change, it could all change. But for now, he's got cancer, and everyone's trying to keep his stress levels down."

Supporting Charles’ decision, the expert said that while Harry has "clearly has a lot to unpack,” the royal family does not have to “have the conversation now.”

"Harry is clearly got a lot to unpack, and a lot he wants to discuss. So the decision for now is just, let's not have that conversation right now. The king doesn't need it.

"There's also the issue of what does William think about it, because any solution has to be three way solution."