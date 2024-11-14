 
Geo News

Daft Punk fans react to 'dead giveaway' of AI use in 'Interstella 5555'

Daft Punk's fans alleged that the remake of the popular 'Interstella 5555' utilized AI

By
Web Desk
|

November 14, 2024

Daft Punk fans react to dead giveaway of AI use in Interstella 5555
Daft Punk fans react to 'dead giveaway' of AI use in 'Interstella 5555'

Daft Punk fans are in a frenzy!

The fanbase has come to agreement on one point and that is the alleged utilization of AI in the remastered version of the popular duo’s anime film, Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, which has led to disappointment.

Leiji Matsumoto and Daft Punk’s film, remastered in 4K, is set to be screened in cinemas worldwide for one night only next month, however after the release of its trailer, on November 13, fans were quick to point out the supposed loss of originality.

Daft Punk fans react to dead giveaway of AI use in Interstella 5555

On the popular social media platform, Reddit, a fan commented, “Even watching this trailer on a small phone, you can immediately tell AI was used,” adding, “The crowd scenes in particular are a dead giveaway. It looks so bad, there’s no way I’d spend money to see this in a theatre where the imperfections are going to be giant.”

Daft Punk fans react to dead giveaway of AI use in Interstella 5555

While another pointed out some intricacies in contrast to the original film created by the late manga and anime legend, Matsumoto, writing, “I don’t see why this was needed. It seems like a lazy cash grab. The original art was done in standard definition iirc, so the DVD release is already fine. The blu-ray was upscaled (so clearer pixels rather than added pixels) as far as I know.”

For the unversed, Interstella 5555, released in May 2003, narrates the story of a band being abducted by alien militants. It also served as visuals for Daft Punk’s album, Discovery.

Katie Price slammed by fans over 'unhygienic' sink setup
Katie Price slammed by fans over 'unhygienic' sink setup
Glen Powell recalls huge role in career: 'It was electric'
Glen Powell recalls huge role in career: 'It was electric'
John Krasinski details online hate experience: 'the rabbit hole'
John Krasinski details online hate experience: 'the rabbit hole'
Selena Gomez gives last warning to body shamers: Source
Selena Gomez gives last warning to body shamers: Source
Prince William, Kate Middleton vow to carry on despite 'brutal' year
Prince William, Kate Middleton vow to carry on despite 'brutal' year
Glen Powell, Pedro Pascal reject the offer of 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2024
Glen Powell, Pedro Pascal reject the offer of 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2024
Eugenie, Beatrice ‘worried' for Andrew as his mental health takes a toll video
Eugenie, Beatrice ‘worried' for Andrew as his mental health takes a toll
'Afraid' Kim Kardashian trying to keep peace with Kanye West: Source
'Afraid' Kim Kardashian trying to keep peace with Kanye West: Source