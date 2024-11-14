Daft Punk fans react to 'dead giveaway' of AI use in 'Interstella 5555'

Daft Punk fans are in a frenzy!

The fanbase has come to agreement on one point and that is the alleged utilization of AI in the remastered version of the popular duo’s anime film, Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, which has led to disappointment.

Leiji Matsumoto and Daft Punk’s film, remastered in 4K, is set to be screened in cinemas worldwide for one night only next month, however after the release of its trailer, on November 13, fans were quick to point out the supposed loss of originality.

On the popular social media platform, Reddit, a fan commented, “Even watching this trailer on a small phone, you can immediately tell AI was used,” adding, “The crowd scenes in particular are a dead giveaway. It looks so bad, there’s no way I’d spend money to see this in a theatre where the imperfections are going to be giant.”

While another pointed out some intricacies in contrast to the original film created by the late manga and anime legend, Matsumoto, writing, “I don’t see why this was needed. It seems like a lazy cash grab. The original art was done in standard definition iirc, so the DVD release is already fine. The blu-ray was upscaled (so clearer pixels rather than added pixels) as far as I know.”

For the unversed, Interstella 5555, released in May 2003, narrates the story of a band being abducted by alien militants. It also served as visuals for Daft Punk’s album, Discovery.